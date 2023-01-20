UrduPoint.com

China Reiterates Support To Iran On Nuclear Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :China has reiterated its support to Iran on the nuclear issue, urging the other parties to "remain committed to dialogue and negotiation." "China appreciates Iran's sincerity and flexibility, supports Iran in safeguarding its legitimate and lawful rights and interests, and calls on other parties to remain committed to dialogue and negotiation," China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Qin said China will "continue to play its role in its own way."The duo held a phone call on Thursday night where Amir-Abdollahian briefed Qin on the latest progress in talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He "thanked China for its constructive role," a statement by China's Foreign Ministry said.

