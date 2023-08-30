BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wednesday rejected India's protest over the release of standard map and hoped that the Indian side could stay objective and calm and refrain from over interpreting.

India on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with China over its release of standard map that laid claim over Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin as region within its borders.

"On August 23, the Ministry of Natural Resources release the 2023 edition of standard map. It is a routine practice for China to exercise sovereignty in accordance with the law," Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held at the International Press Center (IPC).

"We hope relevant side can stay objective and calm and refrain from over interpreting," he added.

According to reports, India launched a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on standard map released by China saying such acts will only complicate the situation.

Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India rejected these claims as they had no basis and that such steps by the Chinese side only complicated the resolution of the boundary question.