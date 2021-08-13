China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :China on Friday rejected the World Health Organization's calls for a renewed probe into the origins of Covid-19, saying it supported "scientific" over "political" efforts to find out how the virus started.

"We oppose political tracing... and abandoning the joint report" issued after a WHO expert team visited Wuhan in January, vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu told reporters. "We support scientific tracing."