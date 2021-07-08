UrduPoint.com
China Release National Reserves Of Copper, Aluminum, Zinc

Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

China release national reserves of copper, aluminum, zinc

BEIJING, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :China has released 100,000 tonnes of copper, aluminum and zinc from its national reserves to maintain market order, the National food and Strategic Reserves Administration said Wednesday.

The move was made in accordance with a decision at the State Council's executive meeting on ensuring the supply and stabilizing the prices of bulk commodities, it said.More releases will follow to relieve the pressure of enterprises over soaring raw material costs, it said.

