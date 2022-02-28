China releases 10 point conduct code for judicial, prosecuting, public security teams

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese authorities have released a 10-point code of conduct for the country's judicial, prosecuting and public security staffs.

Drawing a "red line" for their conduct, the code strictly prohibits them from abusing their power, neglecting their duties or involving themselves in activities or relationships that obstruct the fair and just performance of their duties.

It also urged them to enhance their political awareness, and remain loyal to their positions.

The code was jointly formulated and released by the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and five other departments, including the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security.

Relevant departments must be aware that no compromise is allowed in the code's implementation, noted a circular released alongside the code. It added that the code's implementation must be supervised and assessed by the public.