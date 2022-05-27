UrduPoint.com

China Releases Medium-, Long-term Plan To Develop Philosophy, Social Sciences

Published May 27, 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :China has released a medium- and long-term action plan to promote the high-quality development of philosophy and social sciences in the country's higher education system.

Targeting 2035, the plan aims to build an independent knowledge system to better answer questions regarding China, the world, the people and the era, said the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Ministry of Education, which jointly released the plan.

Placing talent cultivation at the center, the plan calls for using the CPC's innovative theories to guide various disciplines of philosophy and social sciences with Chinese characteristics, carrying forward fine traditional Chinese culture and enhancing the capabilities of academic circles to communicate with the general public and the international community.

Coordinated efforts should be made to build think tanks based on universities and colleges, said the plan, noting that country- and region-specific studies should be enhanced.

