China releases national standards for digital textbooks in primary, middle schools

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :China's market watchdog has rolled out recommended national standards to guarantee the quality of digital textbooks for Primary and middle schools.

The recommended national standards will take effect on Nov. 1, 2022, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The standards stipulate basic procedures for publishing digital textbooks which will be used in primary and middle schools, make quality demands for their contents, propose inspection processes and methods, and put forward an overall plan for the education and publication sectors.

They will serve as a benchmark for publication houses to ensure the quality of digital textbooks for primary and middle school students, and facilitate large-scale publication and distribution, according to the administration.