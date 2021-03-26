China releases new images of Mars from Tianwen-1 probe

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :-- The China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Friday released two new images of Mars captured by the country's Tianwen-1 probe.

In the images, Mars is crescent-shaped with a clear surface texture.

When the Tianwen-1 probe was 11,000 km away from Mars on the far side of the planet to the sun, it took panoramic photos of Mars with a medium-resolution camera onboard.

The Tianwen-1 probe has been operating in the parking orbit around Mars for a month. The high-resolution camera, medium-resolution camera, mineral spectrometer and other payloads onboard were switched on successively to carry out exploration of Mars and obtain scientific data, according to the CNSA.