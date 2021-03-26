UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Releases New Images Of Mars From Tianwen-1 Probe

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

China releases new images of Mars from Tianwen-1 probe

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :-- The China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Friday released two new images of Mars captured by the country's Tianwen-1 probe.

In the images, Mars is crescent-shaped with a clear surface texture.

When the Tianwen-1 probe was 11,000 km away from Mars on the far side of the planet to the sun, it took panoramic photos of Mars with a medium-resolution camera onboard.

The Tianwen-1 probe has been operating in the parking orbit around Mars for a month. The high-resolution camera, medium-resolution camera, mineral spectrometer and other payloads onboard were switched on successively to carry out exploration of Mars and obtain scientific data, according to the CNSA.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

39 minutes ago

Dubai World Cup – A message of peace and love fr ..

41 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,262 r ..

56 minutes ago

France accuses Britain of 'blackmail' over vaccine ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes Procedure of Sputnik V Authorization ..

4 minutes ago

41 shops sealed over SOPs breach in lahore

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.