(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) --:China maintained its position as the world's largest logistics market for the seventh consecutive year in 2022, industry data showed.

Total revenue of the country's logistics sector came in at 12.7 trillion Yuan (about 1.82 trillion U.S. Dollars) last year, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

Social logistics expanded to 347.6 trillion yuan in 2022, the data revealed.