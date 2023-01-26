UrduPoint.com

China Remains World's Top Shipbuilder In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) --:China's shipbuilding sector continued to lead globally by the end of 2022 with the biggest market share in terms of output and orders, official data showed.

The country's shipbuilding output hit 37.86 million deadweight tonnes (dwt) last year, accounting for 47.

3 percent of the world's total, according to the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry.

New orders, another major indicator of the shipbuilding industry, stood at 45.52 million dwt in 2022, with a global market share of 55.2 percent.

The sector's holding orders totaled 105.57 million dwt, up 10.2 percent year on year, taking up 49 percent of the world's market share.

