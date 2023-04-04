China renaming of places in southern Tibet within scope of sovereignty

BEIJING, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) ::A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday rejected Indian objection over renaming some places in Southern Tibet in China and said that the Chinese government has standardized some places Names in southern Tibet in China, which was completely within the scope of China's sovereignty.

"South Tibet is China's territory. According to the relevant regulations on the management of place names under the State Council, the competent department of the Chinese government has standardized some place names in southern Tibet in China, which is completely within the scope of China's sovereignty," Mao Ning said during her regular briefing held at International Press Center (IPC).

According to media reports, China's Ministry of Civil Affairs issued a statement in which it said it had standardized the names of 11 places, including five mountains in the southern Tibet region.

The statement included a map that showed the 11 places renamed by China s being within Zangnan or southern Tibet in Chinese with Arunachal Pradesh included in southern Tibet and China's border with India demarcated as just nor of the Brahmaputra river.

India criticized the renaming by China of places in what India regards as its eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as part of its territory.