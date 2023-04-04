Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

China Renaming Of Places In Southern Tibet Within Scope Of Sovereignty

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 06:00 PM

China renaming of places in southern Tibet within scope of sovereignty

BEIJING, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) ::A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday rejected Indian objection over renaming some places in Southern Tibet in China and said that the Chinese government has standardized some places Names in southern Tibet in China, which was completely within the scope of China's sovereignty.

"South Tibet is China's territory. According to the relevant regulations on the management of place names under the State Council, the competent department of the Chinese government has standardized some place names in southern Tibet in China, which is completely within the scope of China's sovereignty," Mao Ning said during her regular briefing held at International Press Center (IPC).

According to media reports, China's Ministry of Civil Affairs issued a statement in which it said it had standardized the names of 11 places, including five mountains in the southern Tibet region.

The statement included a map that showed the 11 places renamed by China s being within Zangnan or southern Tibet in Chinese with Arunachal Pradesh included in southern Tibet and China's border with India demarcated as just nor of the Brahmaputra river.

India criticized the renaming by China of places in what India regards as its eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as part of its territory.

Related Topics

India China Mao Border Media Government

Recent Stories

SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

49 minutes ago
 LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 work ..

LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 workers daily in Sajaa Park

53 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; Awards during ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police obtains international recognition cer ..

Dubai Police obtains international recognition certificate from BHS

1 hour ago
 Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of ..

Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of Bloom Living, Toledo

1 hour ago
 Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict ..

Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab, KP elections

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.