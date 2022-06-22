China renew blue alert for rainstorms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :China's National Meteorological Center Wednesday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in various parts the country.

From 2 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday, heavy downpours are expected to lash parts Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Liaoning, Hebei, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Henan, Sichuan, Chongqing, and Yunnan. Some areas may experience up to 150 millimeters rainfall.

Some these regions are also likely to encounter over 60 millimeters hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The meteorological center has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations and check the drainage systems in cities, farmland, and fishponds.

Schools and kindergartens have been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety children, while drivers have been alerted to watch out for flooding and traffic jams. China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.