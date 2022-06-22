UrduPoint.com

China Renew Blue Alert For Rainstorms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 02:30 PM

China renew blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :China's National Meteorological Center Wednesday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in various parts the country.

From 2 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday, heavy downpours are expected to lash parts Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Liaoning, Hebei, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Henan, Sichuan, Chongqing, and Yunnan. Some areas may experience up to 150 millimeters rainfall.

Some these regions are also likely to encounter over 60 millimeters hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The meteorological center has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations and check the drainage systems in cities, farmland, and fishponds.

Schools and kindergartens have been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety children, while drivers have been alerted to watch out for flooding and traffic jams. China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

Related Topics

Weather China Traffic Orange Alert Jilin Chongqing Mongolia May P

Recent Stories

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

16 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current ..

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current government at least 1 year to ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 bill ..

Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 billion tranche

31 minutes ago
 Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ..

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ICU due to his health conditio ..

1 hour ago
 State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

2 hours ago
 Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.