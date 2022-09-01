UrduPoint.com

China Renew Orange Alert For Drought

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 02:50 PM

China renew orange alert for drought

BEIJING, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :China's national observatory on Tuesday reissued an orange alert for drought as heatwaves persist in multiple regions.

Parts of Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan and Tibet experienced moderate to severe droughts on Tuesday, according to the National Meteorological Center.

High temperatures are forecast in eastern Guizhou Province and southern parts of the area south of the Yangtze River in the coming three days, the center said.

Moderate to heavy rains are forecast in some parts of Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Fujian, the Sichuan Basin, the western Sichuan plateau and Tibet over the next three days, the center said.

However, due to uneven precipitation, most of these areas will continue experiencing droughts, it said.

It advised local authorities to utilize emergency water sources and dispatch available water sources within their regions to ensure continued supply, particularly for residents and livestock.

It also suggested promoting strict water conservation measures and producing artificial rainfall when necessary.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

