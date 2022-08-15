UrduPoint.com

China Renew Red Alert For High Temperatures

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 04:50 PM

China renew red alert for high temperatures

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :China's national observatory on Monday afternoon renewed a red alert for high temperatures, the most severe warning in its four-tier weather warning system, as sweltering heatwaves hit more regions of the country.

During the daytime on Tuesday, parts of Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Guangxi, and Guangdong will likely experience high temperatures of 35 to 39 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Temperatures in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, and Xinjiang may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, the meteorological center said.

It advised local authorities to take emergency measures against heatwaves, suspend outdoor work exposed to high temperatures, pay close attention to fire safety, and take particular care of vulnerable groups.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

