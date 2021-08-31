China renews blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :China's National Meteorological Center on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in multiple regions of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

From 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, downpours are expected in parts of Shaanxi, Shandong and Henan, with up to 120 mm of rainfall in certain areas.

Some of these regions are likely to encounter over 50 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, said the center.

The center has advised local authorities to take appropriate measures to prepare for rainstorms, and reminded drivers of possible road waterlogging.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.