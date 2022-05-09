UrduPoint.com

China Renews Blue Alert For Rainstorms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :China's National Meteorological Center on Monday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country.

From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon, heavy rains are expected to lash parts of Chongqing, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi, Guangdong and Yunnan, with some areas experiencing up to 140 millimeters of rainfall.

Some regions are likely to encounter over 60 millimeters of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms, gales and hail.

The center has advised local governments to make preparations for the rainstorms. Schools and kindergartens have been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children, and drivers have been alerted to watch out for flooding and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

