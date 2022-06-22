UrduPoint.com

China Renews Blue Alert For Rainstorms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM

China renews blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :China's National Meteorological Center Wednesday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country.

From 2 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday, heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Liaoning, Hebei, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Henan, Sichuan, Chongqing, and Yunnan. Some areas may experience up to 150 millimeters of rainfall.

Some of these regions are also likely to encounter over 60 millimeters of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The meteorological center has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations and check the drainage systems in cities, farmland, and fishponds.

Schools and kindergartens have been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children, while drivers have been alerted to watch out for flooding and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

