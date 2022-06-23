China renews blue alert for rainstorms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :China's National Meteorological Center Thursday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country.

From 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of Henan, Shandong, Hubei, Hunan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning. Some areas may experience up to 130 millimeters of rainfall.

Some of these regions are also likely to encounter over 60 millimeters of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The meteorological center has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations and check the drainage systems in cities, farmland, and fishponds.

Schools and kindergartens have been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children, while drivers have been alerted to watch out for flooding and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.