China renews blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) --:China's meteorological authority on Thursday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in some parts of the country.

From 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, heavy rainfall or rainstorms are forecast to lash parts of Hubei, Hunan, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shandong, Liaoning, and Hebei, with up to 120 mm of downpours expected in Anhui and Jiangxi, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some areas of these provinces will also experience short and heavy rainfall marked by 20 to over 50 mm of hourly precipitation, as well as severe convection weather such as thunderstorms and gales, the meteorological center said.