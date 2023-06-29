China renews blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :China's meteorological authorities on Thursday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.

From Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, heavy rain or rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Hubei, Chongqing, Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia and other regions. Some areas in Hubei may see heavy downpours of up to 150 mm, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some of these regions will experience heavy rainfall marked by 30 to 50 mm of hourly precipitation, as well as severe convective weather conditions such as thunderstorms and gales, the meteorological center said, urging local authorities to take precautions.

Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students and children, and drivers have been advised to exercise caution due to potential road waterlogging and traffic congestion.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.