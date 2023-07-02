Open Menu

China Renews Blue Alert For Rainstorms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2023 | 01:50 PM

China renews blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) --:China's meteorological authorities on Sunday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.

From Sunday morning to 8 a.m. Monday, heavy rain or rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shandong, Qinghai, Gansu, Tibet, Guangdong, and Inner Mongolia. Some areas in Henan, Anhui, and Sichuan may see heavy downpours of up to 160 mm, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some of these regions will experience heavy rainfall marked by 20 to over 60 mm of hourly precipitation, as well as severe convective weather conditions such as thunderstorms and gales, the meteorological center said, urging local authorities to take precautions.

Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students and children, and drivers have been advised to exercise caution due to potential road waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Related Topics

Weather Road Traffic Alert Chongqing Mongolia May Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

14 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

15 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

20 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

21 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

22 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

1 day ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

1 day ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous