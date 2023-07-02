China renews blue alert for rainstorms

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) --:China's meteorological authorities on Sunday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.

From Sunday morning to 8 a.m. Monday, heavy rain or rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shandong, Qinghai, Gansu, Tibet, Guangdong, and Inner Mongolia. Some areas in Henan, Anhui, and Sichuan may see heavy downpours of up to 160 mm, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some of these regions will experience heavy rainfall marked by 20 to over 60 mm of hourly precipitation, as well as severe convective weather conditions such as thunderstorms and gales, the meteorological center said, urging local authorities to take precautions.

Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students and children, and drivers have been advised to exercise caution due to potential road waterlogging and traffic congestion.