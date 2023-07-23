China renews blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) --:China's meteorological authorities on Sunday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms.

From 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, heavy rain or rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Gansu, Ningxia, Sichuan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Fujian, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some of these regions will experience heavy rainfall, with 30 mm to over 60 mm of hourly precipitation, as well as severe convective weather conditions such as thunderstorms and gales, the meteorological center said.

Meteorological authorities warned of natural disaster risks in regions including Jilin, Heilongjiang, Chongqing and Sichuan in the next three days, such as the flooding of small and medium-sized rivers, mountain torrents, geological disasters, waterlogging and disasters caused by severe convective weather.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.