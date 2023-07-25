China renews blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms.

From 2 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday, heavy rain or rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Tibet, Yunnan, Sichuan, Guizhou, Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan and Taiwan, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some of these regions will experience heavy rainfall, with 20 mm to over 80 mm of hourly precipitation, as well as severe convective weather conditions such as thunderstorms and gales, the meteorological center said.

It has advised local governments and residents to take appropriate precautions. Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students and children, while drivers have been advised to be alert and cautious due to road waterlogging and traffic jams.