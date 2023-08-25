Open Menu

China Renews Blue Alert For Rainstorms

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 02:00 PM

China renews blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :China's National Meteorological Center on Friday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash multiple regions of the country.

From 2 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, heavy downpours and rainstorms are forecast to hit regions such as Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Hubei, Henan, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Gansu, Qinghai and Tibet, according to the center.

Some parts of these regions are forecast to experience heavy rainfall, with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 60 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, the center said.

It has advised local governments and residents to take appropriate precautions. Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of children, while drivers have been advised to remain alert and cautious due to potential road waterlogging and traffic jams.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Alert Chongqing Mongolia P

Recent Stories

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victor ..

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victory against Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales ..

Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales in H1 2023, driving sustainabl ..

1 hour ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended fo ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended for three days in cipher case

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

2 hours ago
 ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

3 hours ago
PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

3 hours ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

5 hours ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

12 hours ago
 Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE ..

Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous