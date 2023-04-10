Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

China Renews Blue Alert For Sandstorms

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 12:00 PM

China renews blue alert for sandstorms

, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :China's national observatory on Sunday renewed a blue alert for sandstorms.

Floating sand particles and dust will sweep across parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Qinghai, Gansu, Ningxia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning from 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m.

Monday, the National Meteorological Center forecast.

The public has been advised to take precautions against wind and sandstorms, and drivers have been asked to prepare for poor visibility.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for sandstorms, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Related Topics

Weather Poor Orange Alert Jilin Tianjin Beijing Mongolia Sunday From P

Recent Stories

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint s ..

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation distributes 32 ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.