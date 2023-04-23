China renews blue alert for severe convection weather

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :China's meteorological authority on Sunday renewed a blue alert for severe convection weather in parts of the country.

From Sunday morning to Monday morning, thunderstorms and hail will strike parts of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Heavy rainfall will hit parts of Jiangxi, Fujian, Guizhou, Guangxi and Guangdong, with some places seeing up to 50 mm of hourly precipitation, the center said.

The center has advised the public to stay alert for flash floods, landslides and mudslides, and has recommended reducing outdoor activities.

China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for severe convection weather, with orange representing the most severe warning, followed by yellow and blue.