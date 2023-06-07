China renews blue alert for severe convection weather

BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) --:China's meteorological authority on Wednesday renewed a blue alert for severe convection weather in some areas.

From Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon, thunderstorms, gales and hail will strike parts of Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Hebei, Shandong, Henan and Fujian, with the maximum wind force reaching 28.5-32.6 meters per second in parts of these regions, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Short and heavy rainfall marked by 20 mm to over 60 mm of hourly precipitation will lash parts of Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangxi, Guangdong and Hainan, the center said.

The meteorological center has advised the public to take precautions against heavy rains, thunder and gales. It has also recommended reducing outdoor activities and ensuring the safety of poultry and livestock by moving them to sheltered areas with roofs.