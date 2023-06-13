UrduPoint.com

China Renews Blue Alert For Severe Convection Weather

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

China renews blue alert for severe convection weather

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) --:China's meteorological authority on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for severe convection weather in some areas.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, thunderstorms, gales and hail will sweep parts of Shaanxi, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang with the maximum wind force reaching 24.5-28.

4 meters per second, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Short and heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation ranging from 20 mm to over 60 mm will lash parts of Jilin, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Yunnan, Guangxi, Guangdong and Hainan, the center said.

The meteorological center has advised the public to take precautions against heavy rain, thunder and gale, and has recommended reducing outdoor activities.

