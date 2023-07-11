China renews blue alert for severe convective weather

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's meteorological authority on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for severe convective weather in vast stretches of the country.

From 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, thunderstorms, gales and hail will sweep parts of Liaoning, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Jiangsu, Hubei and Sichuan, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Short and heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation ranging from 30 millimeters to 60 millimeters will lash parts of Inner Mongolia, Qinghai, Shandong, Zhejiang, Yunnan, and northeast China, the center said.

It has recommended reducing outdoor activities. Vessels operating in or transiting affected waters should return to port or detour, according to the center.