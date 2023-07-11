Open Menu

China Renews Blue Alert For Severe Convective Weather

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 11:50 AM

China renews blue alert for severe convective weather

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's meteorological authority on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for severe convective weather in vast stretches of the country.

From 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, thunderstorms, gales and hail will sweep parts of Liaoning, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Jiangsu, Hubei and Sichuan, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Short and heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation ranging from 30 millimeters to 60 millimeters will lash parts of Inner Mongolia, Qinghai, Shandong, Zhejiang, Yunnan, and northeast China, the center said.

It has recommended reducing outdoor activities. Vessels operating in or transiting affected waters should return to port or detour, according to the center.

Related Topics

Weather China Alert Beijing Hail Mongolia From

Recent Stories

Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: S ..

Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: Sanaullah

36 minutes ago
 Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

11 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

12 hours ago
PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

12 hours ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

12 hours ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

13 hours ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

13 hours ago
 Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous