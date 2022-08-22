China renews orange alert for drought

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) --:China's national observatory on Monday issued an orange alert for drought as scorching heatwaves sweep through vast parts of the country.

Parts of Jiangsu, Anhui, Henan, Hubei, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou, Chongqing, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu and Tibet have experienced moderate to severe droughts, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Dry weather will continue in most of the aforementioned regions over the next three days, it said.