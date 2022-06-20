UrduPoint.com

China Renews Orange Alert For High Temperatures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :China's national observatory on Monday renewed an orange alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves hit parts of the country.

During daylight hours on Monday, parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, and Hubei are expected to reach temperatures of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in some of these regions will reach over 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

The center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

