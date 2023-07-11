Open Menu

China Renews Orange Alert For High Temperatures

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's national observatory on Tuesday renewed an orange alert, the second-highest alert level for high temperatures, as heatwaves scorch vast swathes of the country.

During daylight hours on Tuesday, temperatures in parts of north China, regions between the Yellow River and the Huaihe River, the Jianghan Plain, regions south of the Yangtze River, south China, Sichuan Basin and Shaanxi Province are forecast to top 35 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center.

In some areas of Hebei, Henan, Zhejiang and Yunnan, temperatures may surpass 40 degrees Celsius.

People are advised to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods, and workers should shorten their duration of exposure to heat, according to the meteorological center.

