China Renews Red Alert For High Temperatures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :China's national observatory on Monday renewed a red alert for high temperatures, the most severe warning in its four-tier warning system, as sweltering heatwaves continue in many regions of the country.

During the daytime on Tuesday, parts of Gansu, Shaanxi, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Guangdong and Guangxi are expected to experience high temperatures of 35 to 39 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Temperatures in Shaanxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Fujian may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, the meteorological center said.

It advised local authorities to take emergency measures against heatwaves, suspend outdoor work that is exposed to high temperatures, pay close attention to fire safety and take particular care of vulnerable groups.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

