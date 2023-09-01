Open Menu

China Renews Red Alert For Typhoons Saola, Haikui

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 02:30 PM

China renews red alert for typhoons Saola, Haikui

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :-- China's national observatory on Friday renewed a red alert for typhoons Saola and Haikui, which are expected to bring gales and heavy rains to the country's southern coastal regions.

Typhoon Saola, the ninth typhoon of this year, is moving in northwesterly and westerly directions at a speed of 10-15 kilometers per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

It is likely to make landfall on the coast within an area stretching from Huidong to Taishan in China's southern Guangdong Province from Friday evening to Saturday morning, or it may move southwestward from the coastal areas near the middle parts of Guangdong, the NMC said.

Typhoon Haikui, the 11th typhoon of this year, is moving in a northwesterly direction at a speed of 15-20 kilometers per hour, and gradually approaching the coastal areas near eastern China.

It may pass through Taiwan Island and enter the Taiwan Strait before approaching the coast of Fujian around Sunday, according to the NMC.

