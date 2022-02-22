China renews yellow alert for blizzard

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday continued to issue a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, with up to 25 millimeters of snowfall expected, the National Meteorological Center said.

These regions will see three to 10 centimeters of snow accumulation, and snow depth in certain parts might reach 15 centimeters, the meteorological center warned.

It advised residents to stay indoors and urged local authorities to take precautions involving roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.