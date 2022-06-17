UrduPoint.com

China Renews Yellow Alert For High Temperatures

June 17, 2022

China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) --:China's national observatory on Friday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves hit parts of the country.

During daylight hours on Friday, parts of Hebei, Shanxi, Henan, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, and Xinjiang are expected to see temperatures of 37 to 40 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in some of these regions will reach over 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

The center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

