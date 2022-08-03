UrduPoint.com

China Renews Yellow Alert For High Temperatures

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 02:10 PM

China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :China's national observatory on Wednesday continued to issue a yellow alert for high temperatures as a scorching heatwave lingers in many regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Wednesday, parts of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Shaanxi, Hubei, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guangdong and Guangxi are expected to experience temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in parts of Chongqing may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast.

The center has advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested workers exposed to high temperatures, or who work outdoors for a long time, take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

Related Topics

Weather Orange Alert Chongqing Tianjin Beijing Shanghai May

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Aug ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd August 2022

5 hours ago
 Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in ..

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023

14 hours ago
 Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months ..

Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months: UN

14 hours ago
 DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World He ..

DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World Hepatitis Day

14 hours ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.