China Renews Yellow Alert For High Temperatures

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 01:10 PM

China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :China's national observatory on Thursday continued to issue a yellow alert for high temperatures as a scorching heatwave lingers in a vast area of the country.

During daylight hours on Thursday, parts of Shaanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, and Guangxi are expected to experience temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in parts of Chongqing may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast.

The center has advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested workers exposed to high temperatures, or who work outdoors for a long time, take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

