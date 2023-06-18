UrduPoint.com

China Renews Yellow Alert For High Temperatures

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2023 | 01:40 PM

China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) --:China's national observatory on Sunday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures as heatwaves scorched some parts of the country.

During daylight hours on Sunday, temperatures in parts of Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Xinjiang, Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Yunnan, Guangxi and Hainan are expected to reach 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

According to the forecast, temperatures in some of these regions will reach 37 to 39 degrees Celsius and may even exceed 40 degrees Celsius in some locations.

The meteorological center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures adopt necessary protective measures.

Related Topics

Alert Tianjin Beijing Mongolia May Sunday

Recent Stories

TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with A ..

TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with AI services

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches report o ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches report on &#039;Dubaiâ€™s Venture Capi ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting s ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting school in Uganda

1 hour ago
 Participation of DSCE, DEWA, WGEO in previous COPs ..

Participation of DSCE, DEWA, WGEO in previous COPs, major strides towards UAEâ€™ ..

1 hour ago
 TRENDS, Jeju Peace Institute organise symposium on ..

TRENDS, Jeju Peace Institute organise symposium on â€˜People&#039;s Relations as ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.