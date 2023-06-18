China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) --:China's national observatory on Sunday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures as heatwaves scorched some parts of the country.

During daylight hours on Sunday, temperatures in parts of Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Xinjiang, Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Yunnan, Guangxi and Hainan are expected to reach 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

According to the forecast, temperatures in some of these regions will reach 37 to 39 degrees Celsius and may even exceed 40 degrees Celsius in some locations.

The meteorological center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures adopt necessary protective measures.