China Renews Yellow Alert For High Temperatures

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 10:10 AM

China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :China's National Meteorological Center on Thursday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures as heatwaves are expected to scorch vast parts of the country.

During daylight hours on Thursday, temperatures in parts of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi, Guangdong, Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang and Gansu are forecast to reach between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, according to the center.

In some areas, temperatures may climb to as high as 39 degrees Celsius during the same period, according to the forecast.

The center has advised people to avoid outdoor activities in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures adopt necessary protective measures.

China has a three-tier weather warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.

