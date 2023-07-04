China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :-- China's National Meteorological Center on Tuesday evening renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures as heatwaves linger in parts of the country.

During daylight hours on Wednesday, temperatures in parts of Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong and Xinjiang are forecast to exceed 35 degrees Celsius, according to the center.

In some areas of Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong and Henan, temperatures may surpass 40 degrees Celsius on the same day, according to the forecast.

The center has advised people to avoid outdoor activities in the afternoon, and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures take necessary protective measures.

China has a three-tier weather warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.