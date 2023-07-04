Open Menu

China Renews Yellow Alert For High Temperatures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

BEIJING, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :-- China's National Meteorological Center on Tuesday evening renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures as heatwaves linger in parts of the country.

During daylight hours on Wednesday, temperatures in parts of Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong and Xinjiang are forecast to exceed 35 degrees Celsius, according to the center.

In some areas of Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong and Henan, temperatures may surpass 40 degrees Celsius on the same day, according to the forecast.

The center has advised people to avoid outdoor activities in the afternoon, and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures take necessary protective measures.

China has a three-tier weather warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.

Related Topics

Weather China Orange Alert Tianjin Beijing Same May

Recent Stories

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

11 minutes ago
 Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

26 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

56 minutes ago
 GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree ..

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

1 hour ago
Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends& ..

Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; course

1 hour ago
 Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in ..

Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in May 2024

1 hour ago
 Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Ba ..

Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Balor area, Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation from Thailand to discuss ways ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Me ..

Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Media Group

2 hours ago
 Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arreste ..

Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested: Javed Latif

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous