China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's national observatory on Friday renewed a yellow alert, as heatwaves linger in vast swathes of the country.

During daylight hours on Friday, temperatures in parts of Xinjiang, north China, regions between the Yellow River and the Huaihe River, regions south of the Yangtze River and south China are forecast to exceed 35 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Temperatures in parts of Xinjiang, Hebei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong are expected to reach 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, and some areas in Xinjiang and Fujian may experience maximum temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius, said the center.