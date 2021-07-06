UrduPoint.com
China Renews Yellow Alert For Rainstorms

6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :China's National Meteorological Center on Tuesday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms across the country.

From 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, heavy rainfall and rainstorms are expected in parts of provincial-level regions Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Henan, Hubei, Shaanxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Hainan and Taiwan, according to the center.

Parts of these regions will also see thunderstorms and strong winds, said the center, warning that some areas of Anhui and Jiangsu will experience downpours with up to 160 mm of rainfall within 24 hours.

It advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

