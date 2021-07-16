UrduPoint.com
China Renews Yellow Alert For Rainstorms

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :-- China's national observatory on Friday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in many parts of the country and called for taking precautionary measures.

From 2 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, heavy rains and rainstorms are expected in parts of northern China and southern parts of the Sichuan Basin, according to the National Meteorological Center.

It also forecast that parts of Shandong, Henan, Anhui and Jiangsu provinces will see downpours with up to 150 mm of rainfall.

Some regions will experience thunderstorms, strong winds, and over 80 mm of hourly precipitation, the center said.

It advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides and recommended halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

