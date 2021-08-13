UrduPoint.com

China Renews Yellow Alert For Rainstorms

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :China's National Meteorological Center on Friday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms in some central, eastern and southwestern parts of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

From 2 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, downpours are expected in some parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Guizhou and Yunnan provinces, with up to 200 mm of rainfall in certain areas.

Parts of the areas are likely to encounter over 80 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The national observatory has advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor activities in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

