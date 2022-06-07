UrduPoint.com

China Renews Yellow Alert For Rainstorms

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :China's National Meteorological Center on Tuesday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country.

From 2 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday, heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan, Hainan and Taiwan. Some areas may experience up to 180 millimeters of rainfall.

Some of the above regions are likely to encounter over 80 millimeters of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The center has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations, implement traffic control measures in road sections hit by heavy rainfall and guide traffic in water-logged sections.

It has also suggested cutting off dangerous outdoor power supplies in low-lying areas, transferring people to safe areas and checking the drainage systems of cities, farmland and fishponds.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

