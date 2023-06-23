China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :China's National Meteorological Center on Friday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in multiple regions.

From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, heavy rains of up to 180 millimeters will lash parts of Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi and Yunnan.

Some parts of these regions will also experience short-term heavy rainfall, with hourly precipitation that could surpass 80 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.