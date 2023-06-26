Open Menu

China Renews Yellow Alert For Rainstorms

Published June 26, 2023

China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :China's National Meteorological Center on Sunday evening renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in multiple regions of the country.

From 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday, heavy rains and rainstorms are expected to hit parts of Shandong, Anhui, Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi, Guangdong and Hainan.

Heavy downpours of up to 130 millimeters could lash some areas of Jiangxi and Guangxi, according to the center.

Some parts of these regions will also experience short-term heavy rainfall, with hourly precipitation that could surpass 60 millimeters, accompanied by strong convective weather.

The center has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations and inspect drainage systems in cities, farmlands and fishponds.

