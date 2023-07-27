Open Menu

China Renews Yellow Alert For Rainstorms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 01:30 PM

China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :China's National Meteorological Center on Thursday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash multiple regions of the country.

From 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, heavy downpours and rainstorms are forecast to hit regions including Taiwan, Fujian, Zhejiang, Yunnan, Guizhou, Chongqing, Gansu, and Shaanxi, according to the center.

Some parts of these regions are forecast to experience heavy rainfall, with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 80 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

Local governments have been advised to brace for the rainstorms and inspect drainage systems in cities, farmlands and fishponds.

Transport authorities have been asked to adopt traffic control measures on road sections with heavy rainfall and guide traffic in waterlogged sections.

The center has also suggested that dangerous outdoor power supplies be cut in low-lying areas, outdoor operations be suspended in open areas, and people in at-risk areas or residing in at-risk buildings be relocated to safe sites.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

