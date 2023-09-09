China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :China's National Meteorological Center on Friday morning renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of north, northwest, and south China.

From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, heavy rainfall is forecast to hit parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, Taiwan, Gansu, Shaanxi, Hebei and Beijing, according to the center.

Some areas of the aforementioned regions may experience heavy downpours, with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 80 millimeters, accompanied by strong convective weather, including thunderstorms and gales.

The center has advised local governments to prepare for rainstorms and traffic management authorities to implement proper traffic control on road sections hit by heavy rainfall.

It has suggested disconnecting at-risk outdoor power supplies, suspending outdoor operations in open areas, and transferring people from vulnerable areas to safer places.