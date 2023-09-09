Open Menu

China Renews Yellow Alert For Rainstorms

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :China's National Meteorological Center on Friday morning renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of north, northwest, and south China.

From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, heavy rainfall is forecast to hit parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, Taiwan, Gansu, Shaanxi, Hebei and Beijing, according to the center.

Some areas of the aforementioned regions may experience heavy downpours, with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 80 millimeters, accompanied by strong convective weather, including thunderstorms and gales.

The center has advised local governments to prepare for rainstorms and traffic management authorities to implement proper traffic control on road sections hit by heavy rainfall.

It has suggested disconnecting at-risk outdoor power supplies, suspending outdoor operations in open areas, and transferring people from vulnerable areas to safer places.

Related Topics

Weather China Road Traffic Alert Beijing May From

Recent Stories

India in the spotlight as G20 Summit kicks off in ..

India in the spotlight as G20 Summit kicks off in New Delhi

11 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit testifies t ..

UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit testifies to depth of UAE-India strategic ..

41 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Ba ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

47 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first agains ..

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violation ..

Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan braces for second Super 4 ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan braces for second Super 4 clash against arch-rival India

1 hour ago
UAE President directs establishment of air bridge ..

UAE President directs establishment of air bridge to deliver critical relief to ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders extend condolences to King of Morocco ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to King of Morocco over earthquake victims

2 hours ago
 ZHO, EFCAD sign MoU to train people of determinati ..

ZHO, EFCAD sign MoU to train people of determination in falconry

2 hours ago
 Etihad Town Achieves Early Possession of Phase II ..

Etihad Town Achieves Early Possession of Phase II (Technically Approved as Arcos ..

2 hours ago
 NHRI participates in workshop on accreditation of ..

NHRI participates in workshop on accreditation of national human rights institut ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous